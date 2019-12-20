Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr edged Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud for victory in the men's World Cup super-G in Val Gardena on Friday

Val Gardena, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr edged Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud for victory in the men's World Cup super-G in Val Gardena on Friday.

Kriechmayr, who won super-G silver and downhill bronze at last season's world championships in Are, timed 1min 13.

84sec down the 2.2km-long Saslong course, finishing 0.05sec ahead of reigning world downhill champion Jansrud.

Germany's Thomas Dressen come in third, at 0.22sec, in the fog-hit race.

Racers will compete in the downhill on Saturday, scheduled for 1045 GMT.