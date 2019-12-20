Austria's Kriechmayr Wins Val Gardena Super-G
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:18 PM
Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr edged Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud for victory in the men's World Cup super-G in Val Gardena on Friday
Kriechmayr, who won super-G silver and downhill bronze at last season's world championships in Are, timed 1min 13.
84sec down the 2.2km-long Saslong course, finishing 0.05sec ahead of reigning world downhill champion Jansrud.
Germany's Thomas Dressen come in third, at 0.22sec, in the fog-hit race.
Racers will compete in the downhill on Saturday, scheduled for 1045 GMT.