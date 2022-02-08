Yanqing, China, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Austrian Matthias Mayer defended his Olympic super-G title on Tuesday to make history as the first male alpine skier to win gold medals in three consecutive Games.

Mayer, who won his first super-G title in Pyeongchang in 2018 and also won downhill gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, clocked a winning time of 1min 19.

94sec.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle took a surprise silver with a time 0.04sec behind Mayer, with Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claiming bronze at 0.42sec.