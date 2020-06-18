UrduPoint.com
Authorities Blame Football Match As Virus Returns To Montenegro

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:23 PM

Two weeks after Montenegro declared it was coronavirus-free, the small Adriatic country reported nine new infections on Thursday, with authorities blaming citizens attending a football match in neighbouring Serbia

Podgorica, Montenegro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Two weeks after Montenegro declared it was coronavirus-free, the small Adriatic country reported nine new infections on Thursday, with authorities blaming citizens attending a football match in neighbouring Serbia.

The head of the main hospital in the capital Podgorica, Jevto Erakovic, said nine new cases had been registered, adding that more were expected.

The country's first new confirmed cases since May 5 were due to the "behaviour of some irresponsible individuals," he said.

Seven of the cases were Montenegro citizens who visited Serbia's capital Belgrade to attend a football derby between Partizan and Red Star on June 10, Erakovic said.

A crowd of around 16,000 people attended the Serbian Cup semi-final, the first large gathering since Serbia's government loosened lockdown rules earlier this month, allowing an unlimited number of people at open-air gatherings.

"It is clear that the departure of our citizens to the football derby played in Belgrade has brought us to the situation we have today," Erakovic said.

Montenegro was the last European country hit by the COVID-19 pandemic -- and on June 2 became the first to declare itself free of the virus.

The country of 620,000 people registered a total of 333 coronavirus cases, including nine deaths.

Montenegro reopened its borders on June 1 for countries that have recorded less than 25 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Serbia is not on that list.

