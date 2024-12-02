Authorities honor district sports officer in Kohat

Member of Provincial Assembly(MPA) Dawood Khan Afridi Advocate and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Kohat Abdul Akram presented a certificate of appreciation to District Sports Officer Darra Adamkhel Sajid Iqbal Afridi

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly(MPA) Dawood Khan Afridi Advocate and Deputy Commissioner(DC) Kohat Abdul Akram presented a certificate of appreciation to District Sports Officer Darra Adamkhel Sajid Iqbal Afridi.

According to DC office, Sajid Iqbal Afridi was recognized for his outstanding efforts in organizing a successful sports festival in Darra Adamkhel.

Both MPA Dawood and DC Abdul Akram praised Afridi for his immense passion and dedication to promoting sports in the region.

Dawood emphasized the importance of continuing such initiatives with the same determination and passion, aiming to develop sports in Darra Adamkhel and encourage the youth to participate.

This recognition serves as a testament to the commitment of local authorities to promoting sports and youth development in the region.

