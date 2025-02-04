Authorities Mull Hosting Match At Arbab Niaz Stadium After 20 Years
Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2025 | 06:05 PM
Authorities have begun considering hosting a match at Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium after a gap of around 20 years
According to stadium official s on Tuesday, an ICC representative visited the stadium to assess the feasibility of hosting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Peshawar. The visit included a survey of the ground, pavilion area, player routes, and hotel accommodations for foreign players.
During the visit, the head of Peshawar police briefed ICC representatives on security arrangements.
Measures under consideration include a shuttle service for spectators, drone surveillance, and the establishment of a helipad near the stadium.
Police officials confirmed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating hosting two PSL matches in Peshawar in April. To ensure the safety of international players, comprehensive security arrangements will be implemented.
It is worth noting that the last international match at Arbab Niaz Stadium was played between Pakistan and India in 2006.
APP/vak
