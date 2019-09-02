Auto Racing: IndyCar Grand Prix Of Portland Results
Los Angeles, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Top finishers from Sunday's IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland: 1. Will Power (AUS) 105 laps in 1hr 58min 43.0036sec average speed 104.225 mph 2. Felix Rosenqvist (SWE) at 2.7885sec 3. Alexander Rossi (USA) same lap 4. Colton Herta (USA) s.l.
5.
Josef Newgarden (USA) s.l.
7. Simon Pagenaud (FRA) s.l.
8. Matheus Leist (BRA) s.l.
9. Sebastien Bourdais (FRA) s.l.
10. Charlie Kimball (USA) s.l.
Standings after 16 of 17 races:1. Josef Newgarden (USA) 593 pts, 2. Alexander Rossi (USA) 552, 3. Simon Pagenaud (FRA) 551