Auto Racing: IndyCar results

Los Angeles, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Top finishers from Sunday's IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland on the 12-turn, 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway road course in Oregon: 1. Alex Palou (ESP) 110 laps in 2hr 7min 4.1304sec (avg speed 102.011mph) 2. Alexander Rossi (USA) at 1.2895sec 3. Scott Dixon (NZL) same lap 4. Jack Harvey (GBR) s.l.

5.

Josef Newgarden (USA) s.l.

6. Felix Rosenqvist (SWE) s.l.

7. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) s.l.

8. Colton Herta (USA) s.l.

9. Scott McLaughlin (NZL) s.l.

10. Graham Rahal (USA) s.l.

Season Points Leaders (after 14 of 16 races):1. Alex Palou (ESP) 477 pts, 2. Pato O'Ward (MEX) 452, 3. Josef Newgarden (USA) 433, 4. Scott Dixon (NZL) 428, 5. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) 402.