Automatic ball throwing machines installed at Qayyum Sports Complex

For the first time modern automatic feeder ball throwing machines called as training shuttle machines for Badminton, Table Tennis and Tennis were installed in Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :For the first time modern automatic feeder ball throwing machines called as training shuttle machines for Badminton, Table Tennis and Tennis were installed in Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak formally inaugurated the three feeder machines to equip the game of Badminton, Table Tennis and Tennis with much updated modern day facilities.

Talking to journalists during the inauguration, Asfandyar said that the machines would help the youth to get modern day training through such equipments.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to have these facilities for shuttle throwing and ball throwing and feeder machines in Badminton, Table Tennis and Tennis.

He said it is for the the first time that the country will have state-of-the-art badminton training shuttle machine at Tariq Wadud Hall in Peshawar.

Apart from the training machines in Peshawar, other districts will also be provided for the training of the players.

Asfaniyar Khattak disclosed that modern sports are becoming more and more popular. "We have purchased five training machines for Badminton, Table Tennis and Tennis in the initial phase and more training machines would be purchased for other games.

He said the machines cost was Rs. 4.5 million.

He said that with the help of modern automatic machines, the players of our province would be able to perform remarkably well in national and international sports. He said that considering the need and facilities in other districts, it would not take long to provide training machines to children and would be provided with modern-day automatic training machines.

He said recently Adviser to the Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad inaugurated the first electronic and remote control gym equipment in the Hayatabad Sports Complex Gymnasium besides old machines in the Gymnasium of the Peshawar Sports Complex has been replaced with electronic gym equipment in order to ensure best available and international standard facilities to our players.

He said that currently work on construction of various playing fields under Prime Minister 1000 Project continued in all across the province. He said work on installation of the most sophisticated Open-Air-Gym announced by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan is continuing to facilitate the public.

Flanked by Director Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan said that the same Open-Air-Gym has five-year warranty and it is the responsibility of the constructor to keep these Open-Air-Gym much updated and in working shap.

He dispelled the impression that Directorate of Sports KP or Prime Minister 1000 Project team is responsible for the maintenance of Open-Air-Gyms installed across the province. He said actually the constructor would look after these installed equipment for five-years and they are actually responsible for its maintenance work.

He said that playgrounds were built either on private, school, college and state land and therefore, it had been ensured that headmasters and principals of the relevant educational institutions were taken on board before constructing any playing facilities.

He said that KP had produced seven World Squash Champions, Olympians, legendary footballers, athletes and wrestlers, 26 international and test cricketers, and scores of international sports players.

He said recently in the last 21 Games, at regional levels, many of the 102 new facilities constructed under Prime Minister 1000 Project were utilized and given free access to the players.

He said by June 21 a total of 206 new facilities of international standard would be ready and would be in a position to hold different sports activities of national and international level. He said work on the construction of Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium and Cricket Stadium in Hayatabad Sports Complex is continued and would be ready for international events very soon.