Autopsy Reveals US Soccer Journalist Died From Burst Blood Vessel - Wife

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

An autopsy has revealed that US soccer journalist Grant Wahl died from a burst blood vessel, putting to rest speculation about his death while covering the World Cup for CBS Sports in Qatar, his wife said on Wednesday.

The autopsy conducted in New York "showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," his wife Celine Gounder told CNN in an interview.

An ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm means a weakness of the artery wall of his ascending aorta, which carries oxygenated blood from the heart.

In rare cases, it can lead to a rupture, as in his case. Wahl, 49, had written that he had been feeling unwell in recent days from long reporting days.

There had been rampant speculation that his death was caused by the COVID-19 vaccine or even by the Qatari government in retaliation for his reporting on deaths of migrant workers. His brother had suggested on social media that he suspected foul play.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup in Doha when he collapsed in the press box. He previously worked at Sports Illustrated for more than 23 years.

