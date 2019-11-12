UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Autumn Festival Plan On 4th Thal Jeep Rally Finalised

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:49 PM

The district administration has planned autumn festival on fourth Thal Desert Jeep Rally this year under which sports competitions, fares and musical night will be arranged

MUZAFFARGARH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has planned autumn festival on fourth Thal Desert Jeep Rally this year under which sports competitions, fares and musical night will be arranged.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Ataul Haq informed that the festival would commence from November 11 and conclude on Nov 17.

Under the festival, he said Kabaddi and boating competitions would be organized at Faisal stadium, adding DG Khan and Muzaffargarh teams would face each other on Nov 13 on the same venue.

Fireworks would be displayed on Nov 16, the ADC said and added that the music night would feature singers including Kishan Lal, Nadia Hashmi, Ejaz Rahi and Maratub Ali.

A musical night would be organized on Nov15-16 midnight wherein known singers and local artistes would perform.

