Open Menu

Aviation Key To Boosting Tourism In Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Aviation key to boosting tourism in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has emphasized the importance of aviation in promoting tourism in Pakistan.

He made these remarks while chairing a high-level roundtable meeting on the occasion of World Aviation Day, themed "Development of Aviation Sector and Tourism."

The meeting, held here at the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), brought together key stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance aviation capacity and improve tourism connectivity, said a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended by National Coordinator for Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary Ministry of Defense Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Ali, MD Green Tourism Lt. Gen. (R) Hassan Azhar Hayat, CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, President Alpine Club Maj. Gen. Irfan Arshad and Director General Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Airports Authority, Airport Security Force, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Additional and Joint Secretaries of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad Airport Manager, Pakistan Embassy Spain, MD PTDC, Director Policy of Green Tourism, Ministry of Planning and BOI representatives, and representatives of NLC Aviation, Star Aviation, Shangrila, AKF, FWO, Askari Aviation, Petronet, PATO, Princely Jets, Senior government and private sector experts including TAAP, Air Blue, Aero World.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), highlighted that Pakistan's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and hospitality are attractive to tourists, and air connectivity and other initiatives will help boost tourism in the country.

He appreciated the efforts of Green Tourism and announced that the recommendations from the meeting will be presented to the Prime Minister, with implementation to be reviewed in three months.

Sanaullah also emphasized the need to include aviation in national investment forums and expedite licensing reforms to promote tourism.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary IPC, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, highlighted the role of aviation in promoting tourism, while Lt. Gen. (R) Hassan Azhar Hayat, MD Green Tourism, outlined the objectives of the meeting.

A comprehensive briefing was given by the Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Airports Authority on the progress made in their respective responsibilities.

The meeting discussed various issues, including high-flying helicopters for northern areas, improvement in facilities at Skardu and Chitral airports, and timely information regarding flights. The private sector expressed interest in investment and demanded better facilitation.

The participants agreed to establish aviation working groups comprising operations and investment to promote Pakistan's tourism by improving infrastructure, policy, and coordination. Secretary Defense, Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Ali, reiterated the Ministry of Defense's commitment to regulatory reforms in the aviation sector and providing a conducive environment for investment.

The meeting concluded with a set of recommendations, including activating inactive airports, using small aircraft for regional routes, modernizing old aviation laws, and setting up tourist-friendly, initiatives such as branding and souvenir shops at airports.

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

11 minutes ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

12 minutes ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

12 minutes ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

12 minutes ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

20 minutes ago
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

27 minutes ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

27 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

27 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

35 minutes ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

42 minutes ago
 Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports