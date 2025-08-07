Aviation Key To Boosting Tourism In Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has emphasized the importance of aviation in promoting tourism in Pakistan.
He made these remarks while chairing a high-level roundtable meeting on the occasion of World Aviation Day, themed "Development of Aviation Sector and Tourism."
The meeting, held here at the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), brought together key stakeholders to discuss ways to enhance aviation capacity and improve tourism connectivity, said a statement issued here.
The meeting was attended by National Coordinator for Tourism Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary Ministry of Defense Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Ali, MD Green Tourism Lt. Gen. (R) Hassan Azhar Hayat, CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, President Alpine Club Maj. Gen. Irfan Arshad and Director General Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Airports Authority, Airport Security Force, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Additional and Joint Secretaries of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad Airport Manager, Pakistan Embassy Spain, MD PTDC, Director Policy of Green Tourism, Ministry of Planning and BOI representatives, and representatives of NLC Aviation, Star Aviation, Shangrila, AKF, FWO, Askari Aviation, Petronet, PATO, Princely Jets, Senior government and private sector experts including TAAP, Air Blue, Aero World.
Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), highlighted that Pakistan's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and hospitality are attractive to tourists, and air connectivity and other initiatives will help boost tourism in the country.
He appreciated the efforts of Green Tourism and announced that the recommendations from the meeting will be presented to the Prime Minister, with implementation to be reviewed in three months.
Sanaullah also emphasized the need to include aviation in national investment forums and expedite licensing reforms to promote tourism.
Meanwhile, Federal Secretary IPC, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, highlighted the role of aviation in promoting tourism, while Lt. Gen. (R) Hassan Azhar Hayat, MD Green Tourism, outlined the objectives of the meeting.
A comprehensive briefing was given by the Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Airports Authority on the progress made in their respective responsibilities.
The meeting discussed various issues, including high-flying helicopters for northern areas, improvement in facilities at Skardu and Chitral airports, and timely information regarding flights. The private sector expressed interest in investment and demanded better facilitation.
The participants agreed to establish aviation working groups comprising operations and investment to promote Pakistan's tourism by improving infrastructure, policy, and coordination. Secretary Defense, Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Ali, reiterated the Ministry of Defense's commitment to regulatory reforms in the aviation sector and providing a conducive environment for investment.
The meeting concluded with a set of recommendations, including activating inactive airports, using small aircraft for regional routes, modernizing old aviation laws, and setting up tourist-friendly, initiatives such as branding and souvenir shops at airports.
