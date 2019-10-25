UrduPoint.com
AVM Nadeem Calls On IPC Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Air Vice-Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan called on the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday here at Pakistan Sports Board.

Nadeem apprised the minister about upgraded Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Airmen academy. The facility was responsible for physical training of Aero Apprentices, said a press release issued here.

He implored the affiliation with sports bodies for the participation of Aero Apprentices in National and International Games, assistance in managing sports events and holding the international sailing championship next year.

He informed the minister about coaching facilities available at Karachi. The minister said that restoration of all kind of sports was the top priority and we would make all-out efforts for the promotion of sports activities in the country. Dr Fehmida ensured Nadeem that Pakistan Sports board would cooperate with the facility to hold joint events.

