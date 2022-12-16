Awareness programme to protect youth from drugs, electronic devices

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The sports Department Punjab continued to organise its awareness programmes for the safety of young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices.

Punjab University's Al-Raazi Hall hosted Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab's latest awareness session here on Friday. Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, Director Students Affairs Prof Dr M Shafique, Deputy Director Students Affairs Dr Ali Klasra, Deputy Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb khan, Incharge Students Counseling Services Ms Sadia Shahzeb, Directorate of Students Affairs Dr Akram, CMO PU Health center Dr Abdul Qayum, Director Career counseling and placement center, several university professors, officers of Youth Affairs and Sports Department and a large number of male and female students participated.

The Punjab University professors and students lauded the endeavours of Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Youth Affairs Department's valuable campaign and key measures for saving young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices and for establishment of a healthy society.

Addressing the awareness workshop, Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah said youth should participate in healthy activities to stay away from drugs.

"Sports and Youth Affairs Department has taken several effective steps for the betterment of the youth.

He said that it is beyond doubt that the young generation is the future of our country and that's why we are paying special attention to their character and career building. "It is also a fact that there are so many advantages of technology but at the same time its unnecessary and excessive use converts its benefits into disadvantages," he explained.

Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia on this occasion said that it is the best effort of Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta for the protection of youth and building a healthy society. He said spending hours on electronic devices is having negative effects on the physical health of the youth.

Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor said that using modern technology for positive purposes is definitely a healthy activity and it always enhances the mental abilities of youngsters. "The excessive use of drugs proved fatal for the youth. It is just like a poison which ruined the life and career of youth and it is the right time for the young generation to get rid of this menace as early as possible," she maintained.