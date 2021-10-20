UrduPoint.com

'Awesome' Wiese Gives Namibia First T20 World Cup Win

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:38 PM

'Awesome' Wiese gives Namibia first T20 World Cup win

David Wiese bludgeoned an unbeaten 66 as Namibia stayed alive at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday with a six-wicket triumph over the Netherlands

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :David Wiese bludgeoned an unbeaten 66 as Namibia stayed alive at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday with a six-wicket triumph over the Netherlands.

In a sweltering Abu Dhabi, where temperatures soared to 36 degrees, former South Africa international Wiese hit five sixes and four boundaries as Namibia chased down their target of 165 with six balls to spare.

It was Namibia's first ever win at the World Cup and kept alive their hopes of making the Super 12 stage.

In their opening game on Monday, they had crashed to 96 all out and lost by seven wickets to 2014 champions Sri Lanka.

"It's awesome," said man-of-the-match Wiese.

"It means a lot to me to be in a World Cup. To be on the international stage is special and to put in a big performance for Namibia, I'm glad to get this opportunity to play international cricket." Defeat almost certainly means the Dutch, who lost their opener to Ireland, also by seven wickets, will be eliminated.

Even a win over Sri Lanka in their concluding Group A game on Friday may not be enough.

Wiese, the 36-year-old all-rounder who played for his native South Africa in the 2016 T20 World Cup, set Namibia on their way with a half-century off 29 balls.

He was well-supported by captain Gerhard Erasmus who contributed 32 off 22 balls with the pair putting on 93 for the fourth wicket.

In a desperate attempt to stop the barrage, Dutch skipper Pieter Seelaar employed seven bowlers.

"It's a special moment in Cricket Namibia history, first win on the World Cup stage," said Erasmus.

Earlier, opener Max O'Dowd made a second successive half century to lead Netherlands to 164-4 after being put into bat.

The New Zealand-born O'Dowd batted for virtually the entire innings, making 70 off 56 balls with one six and six boundaries.

He was eventually run out off the third ball of the final over after a knock which followed on from his 51 in his side's opening loss to Ireland.

Colin Ackermann also played a solid role with the bat as the South African hit 35 off 32 balls.

Scott Edwards added a quickfire, unbeaten 21 from 11 balls to give the Dutch innings added extra impetus.

"Namibia bowled well, not entirely great but we were worse," said Seelaar.

"If Ireland beat Sri Lanka (later Wednesday) then there's hope but otherwise we go back with a performance that hasn't been good enough."

Related Topics

Cricket Century T20 World Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi David Lead Ireland South Africa Namibia Netherlands May 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC coope ..

Sultan Al Jaber emphasises importance of GCC cooperation to enhance performance ..

10 minutes ago
 Taliban Discussed Development of Economic Ties Wit ..

Taliban Discussed Development of Economic Ties With Russia at Moscow Meeting - S ..

1 minute ago
 IHCBA organizes condolence reference for late Dr. ..

IHCBA organizes condolence reference for late Dr. A.Q. Khan

1 minute ago
 PM directs PTI leadership to start mass contact ca ..

PM directs PTI leadership to start mass contact campaign: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty to Killing 17 P ..

Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty to Killing 17 People in 2018 Florida School M ..

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Reforms, Changes in Government Underwa ..

Taliban Say Reforms, Changes in Government Underway - Delegation

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.