AWKUM, Bacha Khan, Gomal DIK University Secure Win In Inter-Varsity Women Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

AWKUM, Bacha Khan, Gomal DIK University secure win in Inter-Varsity Women Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Teams from University of Mardan, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Bacha Khan University Charsadda and Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan won the women's cricket competition in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Varsity Games being played at Bamkhel Cricket Stadium Swabi.

Teams of 18 universities are participating in the women's cricket competition. In the first match, Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan defeated Hazara University by five wickets. The required target was achieved at the loss of five wickets.

The second match was played between Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and University of Swabi in which Mardan University won by 21 runs.

Whereas, the third match played between Bacha Khan University Charsadda and University of Mardan in which Bacha Khan University won by 33 runs. Bacha Khan University had won the toss and decided to bat first scored 88 runs. In reply, Mardan University team bundled out for 55 runs only.

District sports Officer Muhammad Tariq along with Organizing Secretary Raham Bibi, Kashmala Ali formally inaugurated the cricket competitions, which included participation of other important personalities.

