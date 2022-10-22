UrduPoint.com

AWKUM Stuns SBBWU Peshawar To Win Girls Inter-University Games Volleyball Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

AWKUM stuns SBBWU Peshawar to win Girls Inter-University Games Volleyball title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Super-fit and stars players Aneesa, Farkhanda and Mehaq guided her team Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to secure victory against star-studded Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University team in the Girls Inter-University Games Volleyball title played here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Campus on Saturday.

Registrar of the University Dr. Sadaf Khan, Deputy Director sports and Organizing Secretary Mariyyah Samin, former national athlete Muhammad Asif, Director Sports Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Wajid Ali, Games Coordinator Syed Jaffar Shah and large number of players and spectators were also present at the thrilling final.

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan stars players Aneesa, skipper of the team Farkhanda and setter Mehaq played instrumental role in guiding her team to victory against strong SBBWU team which have the services of national players including Momna Khan, Nafeesa, Maliaka and Sundas.

SBBWU won the first singles by 23-25 but later on AWKUM fully dominated the proceeding and marched into victory with winning three consecutive sets by 27-25, 29-27 and 25-22.

In the Women Badminton Hazara University Mansehra handed a shocking defeat to Islamia College University team in a thrilling 3-0. For Hazara University Mansehra Bushra was the pick of the pack who defeated Islamia College top seeded player Fatima in the first singles by 21-19 and 24-22 and later playing with Laiba in the doubles defeated Maliaka and Fatima, the twin sisters by 2-1, the score was 19-21, 21-17 and 21-19.

Bushra after playing the reverse singles also defeated Aqsa, the top seeded player of Islamia College to close the final at 3-0. The final match of the women's badminton event was played at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, in which the students of Hazara University Mansehra showed their best performance and defeated the team of Islamia College University Peshawar by 3-0.

The chief guest of the final match was Rashida Ghaznavi, Director of Sports Female Games, who distributed trophies and cash prizes to the winning players. Amjad Khan, Coaches Nadeem Khan, Miss Nosheen, Coach Hayat Khan, and others were present.

Previously, in the first semi-final, Hazara University Mansehra defeated Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan by 3-0, while in the second semi-final, Islamia College University Peshawar reached the final by defeating Malakand University by 3-0.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Intervarsity Games organized for the first time, more than three thousand students from thirty universities participated in six games. The four best teams in the volleyball competitions qualified for the semi-finals, including Mansehra University Hazara, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Islamia College University and Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Technology Sports Martyrs Shaheed Badminton Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Gomal Women Hazara University Mansehra Event From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIV ..

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIVE’

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

3 hours ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.