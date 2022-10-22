AWKUM stuns SBBWU Peshawar to win Girls Inter-University Games Volleyball title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Super-fit and stars players Aneesa, Farkhanda and Mehaq guided her team Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to secure victory against star-studded Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University team in the Girls Inter-University Games Volleyball title played here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Campus on Saturday.

Registrar of the University Dr. Sadaf Khan, Deputy Director sports and Organizing Secretary Mariyyah Samin, former national athlete Muhammad Asif, Director Sports Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Wajid Ali, Games Coordinator Syed Jaffar Shah and large number of players and spectators were also present at the thrilling final.

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan stars players Aneesa, skipper of the team Farkhanda and setter Mehaq played instrumental role in guiding her team to victory against strong SBBWU team which have the services of national players including Momna Khan, Nafeesa, Maliaka and Sundas.

SBBWU won the first singles by 23-25 but later on AWKUM fully dominated the proceeding and marched into victory with winning three consecutive sets by 27-25, 29-27 and 25-22.

In the Women Badminton Hazara University Mansehra handed a shocking defeat to Islamia College University team in a thrilling 3-0. For Hazara University Mansehra Bushra was the pick of the pack who defeated Islamia College top seeded player Fatima in the first singles by 21-19 and 24-22 and later playing with Laiba in the doubles defeated Maliaka and Fatima, the twin sisters by 2-1, the score was 19-21, 21-17 and 21-19.

Bushra after playing the reverse singles also defeated Aqsa, the top seeded player of Islamia College to close the final at 3-0. The final match of the women's badminton event was played at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, in which the students of Hazara University Mansehra showed their best performance and defeated the team of Islamia College University Peshawar by 3-0.

The chief guest of the final match was Rashida Ghaznavi, Director of Sports Female Games, who distributed trophies and cash prizes to the winning players. Amjad Khan, Coaches Nadeem Khan, Miss Nosheen, Coach Hayat Khan, and others were present.

Previously, in the first semi-final, Hazara University Mansehra defeated Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan by 3-0, while in the second semi-final, Islamia College University Peshawar reached the final by defeating Malakand University by 3-0.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Intervarsity Games organized for the first time, more than three thousand students from thirty universities participated in six games. The four best teams in the volleyball competitions qualified for the semi-finals, including Mansehra University Hazara, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Islamia College University and Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.