Army Welfare Trust (AWT) on Wednesday announced to sponsor Pakistan National Hockey Championship 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Army Welfare Trust (AWT) on Wednesday announced to sponsor Pakistan National Hockey Championship 2023.

The announcement was made by the Managing Director of AWT, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar (Retd), at an agreement signing ceremony at AWT Head Office, Rawalpindi, said a spokesman of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Besides others, the ceremony was attended by erstwhile stalwarts of hockey Olympians - Kaleem Ullah, Hanif Khan and Rahim Khan.

The spokesman said that the championship would take place before the year end adding its exact schedule would be announced soon.

Naveed Mukhtar said that the sponsorship was a way for AWT to promote the development of hockey in Pakistan as a national cause.

"We firmly believe that it is our duty to support the struggling game and play our role to revive the golden days of Pakistan hockey," he said.

Secretary of AWT, Brig Mukhtar Ahmed (Retd) said that the championship would be a great opportunity for young hockey players to showcase their talent. He said that AWT would provide financial support to the players and coaches participating in the tournament.

The PHF President, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that the sponsorship would be of great help in this struggling phase and would help organise the annual championship.

"We will be able to hunt and groom the best available. We are grateful to the management of AWT,� especially, MD AWT for taking keen interest in the game and providing the much needed sponsorship," he added.

The Pakistan National Hockey Championship is a prestigious tournament and a platform for young players to showcase their talent and to compete for a place in the national team.

The sponsorship from AWT is a major boost for the game and will encourage corporate sector to play their role in reviving Pakistan Hockey.

Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General PHF Haider Hussain expressed their gratitude to AWT for its contributions to the welfare and national interest. During the meeting with MD AWT, the PHF officials proposed the establishment of a welfare fund to support deserving hockey stalwarts who have brought honours for the country. Additionally, they discussed long-term and short-term plans for player welfare and the promotion of the national game, demonstrating the collective commitment to uplift hockey in Pakistan.