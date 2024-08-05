Open Menu

Axelsen Emulates Lin Dan In Retaining Olympic Badminton Title

Muhammad Rameez Published August 05, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Axelsen emulates Lin Dan in retaining Olympic badminton title

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen retained his Olympic badminton title on Monday by demolishing Thailand's world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in less than an hour in the men's singles final in Paris

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Denmark's Viktor Axelsen retained his Olympic badminton title on Monday by demolishing Thailand's world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in less than an hour in the men's singles final in Paris.

Backed by a vocal crowd of Danish fans at La Chapelle Arena, the second-seeded Axelsen surged past his eighth-seeded opponent 21-11, 21-11 in 52 minutes.

The lanky Dane became the first man to retain his Olympic men's singles title since Chinese legend Lin Dan, who won in 2008 and 2012.

After clinching the title, the 30-year-old grabbed a Danish flag and tore around the arena.

"To be honest I didn't even know how I would like to celebrate when I won because I was so focused on winning," said Axelsen.

"I was so focused on being calm and playing the right shots.

"

Kunlavut's silver was Thailand's first-ever Olympic medal in badminton.

The Thai made a good start but Axelsen soon settled into his rhythm and built up a commanding lead in the first game.

He closed it out in 24 minutes, raising his hand in apology after winning the game with a shot that hit the net tape and flopped over.

Axelsen was again unstoppable in the second game, unleashing the full force of his 6ft 4in (1m94) frame to rain down smashes.

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia took bronze after beating India's Lakshya Sen 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

China topped the badminton medals table for a seventh straight Olympics, winning golds in the mixed and women's doubles.

Taiwan won men's doubles and South Korea's An Se-young took gold in women's singles.

Related Topics

India World Thailand China Badminton Paris Man Lead South Korea Malaysia Denmark Women Gold Silver Olympics Bronze

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

16 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports