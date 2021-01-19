UrduPoint.com
Ayaz Tasawar Fined 30 Per Cent Match-fee For Showing Dissent

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:47 PM

Balochistan’s Ayaz Tasawar has been fined 30 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s Pakistan Cup match against Sindh at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020) Balochistan’s Ayaz Tasawar has been fined 30 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s Pakistan Cup match against Sindh at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

Ayaz was found to have violated Article 2.

8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1), which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match.”

The incident happened in the 13th over of the Balochistan innings when Ayaz after having been given out caught behind, showed dissent to umpire and questioned the decision.

Ayaz pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Nasir Hussain Snr and Zameer Haider.

