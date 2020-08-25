UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ayesha Appointed IFA Women Wing President

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Ayesha appointed IFA Women wing president

Pakistan Futsal Federation (Women Wing) Chairperson Dr Afshan Malik has appointed Ayesha Aslam as the President of Islamabad Futsal Association (Women Wing)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Futsal Federation (Women Wing) Chairperson Dr Afshan Malik has appointed Ayesha Aslam as the President of Islamabad Futsal Association (Women Wing).

Ayesha was appointed on the recommendation of Islamabad Futsal Association (IFA) Chairman Chaudhry Saleem Zia, said a press release issued here.

Dr Afshan Malik and Chaudhry Saleem Zia have expressed hope that the appointment of Ayesha Aslam would promote women's football in the Federal capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Islamabad Women

Recent Stories

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

6 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

6 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed University switches to hybrid model of teach ..

36 minutes ago

Cook hands over cash-filled wallet to owner

58 seconds ago

Ukraine's Tymoshenko Receives Intensive Treatment ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.