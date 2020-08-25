Ayesha appointed IFA Women wing president

Pakistan Futsal Federation (Women Wing) Chairperson Dr Afshan Malik has appointed Ayesha Aslam as the President of Islamabad Futsal Association (Women Wing)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Futsal Federation (Women Wing) Chairperson Dr Afshan Malik has appointed Ayesha Aslam as the President of Islamabad Futsal Association (Women Wing).

Ayesha was appointed on the recommendation of Islamabad Futsal Association (IFA) Chairman Chaudhry Saleem Zia, said a press release issued here.

Dr Afshan Malik and Chaudhry Saleem Zia have expressed hope that the appointment of Ayesha Aslam would promote women's football in the Federal capital.