UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ayesha, Kainat Advance In ICC Women's T20 Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Ayesha, Kainat advance in ICC Women's T20 Rankings

Pakistani women cricketer Ayesha Naseem has advanced a whopping 707 slots to reach 105th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's Twenty20 Player Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistani women cricketer Ayesha Naseem has advanced a whopping 707 slots to reach 105th position in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's Twenty20 Player Rankings.

Ayesha reached the 105th position after scoring 66 runs in the series against South Africa which was won by the hosts 2-1. Kainat Imtiaz has also moved up 161 places to 130th with 79 runs. Both have attained career best positions in the process, said an ICC press release issued here.

Among bowlers, left-arm spinner Anam Amin has gained seven slots to re-enter the top 10 after finishing as the most successful from her team with four wickets in the series. Aiman's three wickets have helped her move up from 62nd to 54th position.

Meanwhile, South Africa fast-bowler Shabnim Ismail has overtaken Megan Schutt of Australia to second place in the T20 Player Rankings after playing an important part in a 2-1 series win over Pakistan.

Ismail, a formerly top-ranked bowler who is one of the nominees for the inaugural ICC Player of the Month awards for her performances during Pakistan's tour of South Africa including a preceding three-match ODI series, finished with seven wickets in the T20Is, the highlight being a match-winning haul of five for 12 in the second match.

Marizanne Kapp, another nominee for the ICC Player of the Month awards that would be announced on Monday, has also moved up among bowlers, gaining 14 slots to reach 32nd position after grabbing four wickets in the series.

Laura Wolvaardt (up one place to 28th) and Tazmin Brits (up 52 places to 37th) have achieved career-bests in batting for South Africa while captain Sune Luus has moved up two places to 43rd position in Thursday's rankings update. In the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20 Team Rankings, South Africa and Pakistan have retained their fifth and seventh positions, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 ICC Australia Brits South Africa Women From Best Top

Recent Stories

Is Peshawar Zalmi hiring Pop Icon Rihana for its a ..

38 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in all campuses of ..

17 minutes ago

Price of food, other items increased by 31pc in 2. ..

21 minutes ago

Javeria Khan bats Pakistan to win in third T20I

33 minutes ago

Bangladesh 430 all out in first innings against We ..

6 minutes ago

Bangladesh v West Indies first Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.