Aymeric Laporte Debuts For Spain Against Portugal

Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:14 AM

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte will make his debut for Spain against Portugal in a Euro 2020 warm up in Madrid on Friday

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte will make his debut for Spain against Portugal in a Euro 2020 warm up in Madrid on Friday.

The 26-year-old defender spent eight years at Athletic Bilbao and was granted Spanish nationality in May, then given the green light by FIFA to join the Spanish squad.

Born in Agen in France, Laporte was called up three times by Les Blues but never made it onto the pitch.

Laporte is set to play for Spain at Euro 2020 with Gerard Pique retired since 2018 and Sergio Ramos injured.

