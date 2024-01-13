Ayub Park Cricket Ground To Host Its Maiden Women’s Match On Monday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Ayub Park Cricket Ground, also known as Ayub Park Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is all set to host its first women’s tournament match on Monday (January 15).
The match will see Nida Dar-led Lahore region taking on Umm-e-Hani led Multan region in the National Women’s T20 Tournament.
Established in 2013, Ayub Park Cricket Stadium, besides district level trials, has hosted PCB’s U16 and U19 cricket matches.
The stadium has a 60-metre boundary and three pitches designated for the upcoming women's tournament matches. Additionally, the venue features an attractive museum, showcasing autographed bats including those from the West Indies team of 1959, along with souvenirs and cricket magazines for the fans of the game.
Courtesy of the Army Heritage Foundation (AHF), the facility at the stadium is diligently maintained for sporting activities, complemented by an adjacent football ground.
Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick: “It is heartening to witness women’s cricket matches being organised at three venues in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
"Ayub Park Stadium in Rawalpindi, which is situated at the city centre, has proper infrastructure, providing the women’s wing with an additional venue to hold domestic matches. With the support of the Army Heritage Foundation committed to further enhancing the ground, the PCB women’s wing looks forward to organising more women's cricket matches in the future.”
