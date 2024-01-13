Open Menu

Ayub Park Cricket Ground To Host Its Maiden Women's Match On Monday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 05:45 PM

Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women's match on Monday

The match will see Nida Dar-led Lahore region taking on Umm-e-Hani led Multan region in the National Women’s T20 Tournament.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2024) Ayub Park Cricket Ground – also known as Ayub Park Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi – is all set to host its first women’s tournament match on Monday, 15 January.

The match will see Nida Dar-led Lahore region taking on Umm-e-Hani led Multan region in the National Women’s T20 Tournament.

Established in 2013, Ayub Park Cricket Stadium has hosted PCB’s U16 and U19 cricket matches, along with hosting district trials. The stadium has a 60-meter boundary and three pitches designated for the upcoming women's tournament matches. Additionally, the venue features an attractive museum showcasing autographed bats, including those from the West Indies team of 1959, along with souvenirs and cricket magazines for the fans of the game.

Courtesy of Army Heritage Foundation (AHF), the facility at the stadium is diligently maintained for sporting activities, complemented by an adjacent football ground.

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick: “It is heartening to witness women’s cricket matches being organised at three venues in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Ayub Park Stadium in Rawalpindi is situated at the city center, the stadium has proper infrastructure, providing the women’s wing with an additional venue to hold domestic matches. With the support of the Army Heritage Foundation committed to further enhancing the ground, the PCB women’s wing looks forward to organising more women's cricket matches in the future.”

Related Topics

Cricket Football Lahore Multan Islamabad T20 Army PCB Rawalpindi January Women All From

Recent Stories

Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conduct ..

Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conducted for proclaimed offenders:  ..

21 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked i ..

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational ..

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..

2 hours ago
 This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

4 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

6 hours ago
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

6 hours ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

9 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

18 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports