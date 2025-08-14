Open Menu

Ayzaz, Daniyal Bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Ayzaz, Daniyal bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship title

Ayzaz-ur-Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz clinched the team event of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 here at the Leisure bowling Club, F-7

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Ayzaz-ur-Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz clinched the team event of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 here at the Leisure bowling Club, F-7.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hussain Chattha and Saleem Baig secured the 2nd position. The finals of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 pairs event brought an intense showdown among Pakistan’s top bowling talents.

In a thrilling display of skill and consistency, the pair of Ayzaz ur Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz clinched the 1st position, with Ayzaz averaging an impressive 203.

75 pins.

The pair of Chattha and Saleem Baig secured the 2nd place, with Chattha delivering a strong 184.5 average across his games. Meanwhile, Daniyal Shah and Afzal Akhtar battled their way to the 3rd position, Daniyal Shah maintaining a 177.5 average.

The competition was fierce until the last frame, with Ijaz ur Rehman and Junaid Shafique showing solid form and taking the 4th spot, Junaid averaging 175.5 pins.

Recent Stories

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

51 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

51 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

51 minutes ago
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

51 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

52 minutes ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

15 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

15 minutes ago
 Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's ..

Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports