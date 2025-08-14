Ayzaz-ur-Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz clinched the team event of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 here at the Leisure bowling Club, F-7

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Ayzaz-ur-Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz clinched the team event of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 here at the Leisure bowling Club, F-7.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hussain Chattha and Saleem Baig secured the 2nd position. The finals of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 pairs event brought an intense showdown among Pakistan’s top bowling talents.

In a thrilling display of skill and consistency, the pair of Ayzaz ur Rehman and Daniyal Ijaz clinched the 1st position, with Ayzaz averaging an impressive 203.

75 pins.

The pair of Chattha and Saleem Baig secured the 2nd place, with Chattha delivering a strong 184.5 average across his games. Meanwhile, Daniyal Shah and Afzal Akhtar battled their way to the 3rd position, Daniyal Shah maintaining a 177.5 average.

The competition was fierce until the last frame, with Ijaz ur Rehman and Junaid Shafique showing solid form and taking the 4th spot, Junaid averaging 175.5 pins.