Ayzaz Wins Ramadan Tenpin Bowling C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Ayzaz ur Rehman emerged as the champion of the Ramadan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025, held here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.
Ayzaz secured the top position with an impressive score of 379, beating senior players in the competition. Faizan took the second position with a score of 341, while Saleem Baig secured the third position with a score of 301.
The President of the Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz Ur Rehman, and Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chatta, distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners.
Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz said, "Bowling is gaining popularity in Pakistan, and we are committed to promoting this sport nationwide.
"
He also requested the higher authorities, to direct the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry to allocate a place, approved by the Executive Committee of the Pakistan sports board, for an international bowling club.
This will enable Pakistan to host the World Cup Championship, attracting over 100 participating countries, he said.
He said this championship demonstrated the growing talent and enthusiasm for tenpin bowling in Pakistan, and the federation is dedicated to nurturing this talent and promoting the sport globally.
Recent Stories
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
More Stories From Sports
-
Ayzaz wins Ramadan Tenpin Bowling C’ship6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar beats Lahore Whites by 8 wickets in National T20 Cup13 hours ago
-
Lot of hard work required to improve Cricket: Muhammad Bux Mahar19 hours ago
-
Baseball: Japanese stars of Tokyo Series pay tribute to trailblazers23 hours ago
-
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow24 hours ago
-
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup final in injury blow2 days ago
-
Triumphant Pedersen finds cold comfort on shivering 'Race to the Sun'2 days ago
-
Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge2 days ago
-
Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games2 days ago
-
Pakistani athletes shine with 8 medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games2 days ago
-
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi2 days ago
-
ICC Women World Cup qualifiers to be held in Lahore from April 92 days ago