Ayzaz wins Ramadan Tenpin Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Ayzaz ur Rehman emerged as the champion of the Ramadan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025, held here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.

Ayzaz secured the top position with an impressive score of 379, beating senior players in the competition. Faizan took the second position with a score of 341, while Saleem Baig secured the third position with a score of 301.

The President of the Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz Ur Rehman, and Secretary General, Muhammad Hussain Chatta, distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz said, "Bowling is gaining popularity in Pakistan, and we are committed to promoting this sport nationwide.

"

He also requested the higher authorities, to direct the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry to allocate a place, approved by the Executive Committee of the Pakistan sports board, for an international bowling club.

This will enable Pakistan to host the World Cup Championship, attracting over 100 participating countries, he said.

He said this championship demonstrated the growing talent and enthusiasm for tenpin bowling in Pakistan, and the federation is dedicated to nurturing this talent and promoting the sport globally.