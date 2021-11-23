UrduPoint.com

Azaan, Mamnoon To Clash In KP U11 Age Group Squash Championship Final

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Azaan, Mamnoon to clash in KP U11 age group Squash Championship final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Azaan Kamran would clash with Mamnoon Asif in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Age Group U11 Squash Championship final being played at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

In the first semi-final match Azaan Kamran defeated Muhammad Noor by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-1, and 11-3 while in the second semi-final Mamnoon Asif recorded a thumping victory against Ahmad Naz in a thrilling five sets match 3-2. The score was 14-12, 13-15, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10. Both Mamnoon Asif and Ahmad Naz played well and gave each other a tough fight. Mamnoon, a promising player, played well and despite winning the first set at 14-12, failed to click in the second won by Ahmad Naz by 13-15. Again Mamnoon won the third set but failed to click in the fourth and thus it was the fifth and decisive set in which Mamnoon played an excellent game and succeeded in eliminating his strong rival Ahmad Naz by 12-10.

In the U13 category semi-final both Nouman Khan and Mustafa Irfan reached the final after recording victories against their respective rivals.

In the first semi-final Nouman Khan recorded victory against Hamza Khan in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-5.

In the second match Mustafa Irfan faced tough resistance at the hands of promising Haris Zahid in a marathon five sets battle, 3-2. Both Mustafa Irfan and Haris Zahid played well with some excellent nicks, drop shorts and length shorts were also witnessed. The score was 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, and 12-10. Both Nouman Khan and Mustafa Irfan would face each other in the U13 final.

In the U15 category semi-finals, Ibrahim Zeb took 32 minutes in defeating Ibrahim Mohib by 5-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-7, and 11-3 while in the second semi-final Luqman Hassan defeated Rayyan Mohib by 13-11, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11 and 11-9 in a marathon five sets battle 3-2.

Former World Champions Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan and Group Captain Iran also witnessed the matches and appreciated the players in the U11, U13 and U15 categories.

Related Topics

Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iran Marathon Click

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative for Horn of Africa

3 minutes ago
 Sanjay Khan apologizes from Preity Zinta for not r ..

Sanjay Khan apologizes from Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight to Du ..

6 minutes ago
 PM wins international award over his contribution ..

PM wins international award over his contribution in cricket

23 minutes ago
 Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promo ..

Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admira ..

26 minutes ago
 ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pak ..

ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Troph ..

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees ..

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with pu ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.