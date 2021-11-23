Azaan, Mamnoon to clash in KP U11 age group Squash Championship final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Azaan Kamran would clash with Mamnoon Asif in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Age Group U11 Squash Championship final being played at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

In the first semi-final match Azaan Kamran defeated Muhammad Noor by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-1, and 11-3 while in the second semi-final Mamnoon Asif recorded a thumping victory against Ahmad Naz in a thrilling five sets match 3-2. The score was 14-12, 13-15, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10. Both Mamnoon Asif and Ahmad Naz played well and gave each other a tough fight. Mamnoon, a promising player, played well and despite winning the first set at 14-12, failed to click in the second won by Ahmad Naz by 13-15. Again Mamnoon won the third set but failed to click in the fourth and thus it was the fifth and decisive set in which Mamnoon played an excellent game and succeeded in eliminating his strong rival Ahmad Naz by 12-10.

In the U13 category semi-final both Nouman Khan and Mustafa Irfan reached the final after recording victories against their respective rivals.

In the first semi-final Nouman Khan recorded victory against Hamza Khan in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-6 and 11-5.

In the second match Mustafa Irfan faced tough resistance at the hands of promising Haris Zahid in a marathon five sets battle, 3-2. Both Mustafa Irfan and Haris Zahid played well with some excellent nicks, drop shorts and length shorts were also witnessed. The score was 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, and 12-10. Both Nouman Khan and Mustafa Irfan would face each other in the U13 final.

In the U15 category semi-finals, Ibrahim Zeb took 32 minutes in defeating Ibrahim Mohib by 5-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-7, and 11-3 while in the second semi-final Luqman Hassan defeated Rayyan Mohib by 13-11, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11 and 11-9 in a marathon five sets battle 3-2.

Former World Champions Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan and Group Captain Iran also witnessed the matches and appreciated the players in the U11, U13 and U15 categories.