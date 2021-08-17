Azadi Cup 10-pin Bowling Championship from August 25

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship will commence from August 25 at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) said on Tuesday.

President of PTBF, Ijaz ur Rehman in a media statement said all arrangements to hold the event in a befitting manner would be b finalized in the Federation's Organizing Committee meeting scheduled to be held on August 22.

"Players from all over the country will participate in different categories, including, Singles Masters, Doubles, Deaf, Team, Women, Inter University, Inter school, Amateur and Media," he said.

According to Ijaz registration was open and players could get themselves registered by August 24.

The draws of the tournament will be opened on August 24 at 6 p.m at the Club, he said. He said that the semifinals and finals would be played on August 29 and August 30, respectively.

The concluding ceremony will be also be held on August wherein trophies, medals and certificates will be delivered to the players.

/932