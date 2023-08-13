Open Menu

Azadi Cup From Monday

Published August 13, 2023

Azadi Cup from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament would kick off at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi from Monday.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), Ijaz ur Rehman, Men and Women players from all over the country would take part in the tournament.

A total of eight competitions would be played in the tournament including men's single, men's doubles, ladies singles, Amateur, Deaf, team event, Inter-Universities and Inter Schools.

The semifinal and finals of the tournament would be played on August 16 and 17, respectively.

After the finals, the concluding ceremony would be held on August 17 in which trophies and certificates would be delivered to the winning players.

