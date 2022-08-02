Azadi Cup Karate Tournament to begin on Aug 12

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azadi Cup Full Body Contact Karate Tournament will kick off on August 12 here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azadi Cup Full Body Contact Karate Tournament will kick off on August 12 here at Qayyum sports Complex.

The tournament has been organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Karate Association (KPFCKA) and with the support of Directorate General Sports.

International Referee and Chairman of KPFCKA Shihan Sahibzada Al-Hadi, while talking to media persons, said that players across the country would take part in 45kg, 55kg, 65kg and 75kg weight categories.

He said that an Azadi Walk would also be organized at the end of the tournament in which officials, coaches and players would participate.

Shihan said that the last day for submission of entries in the different weight categories was August 10.