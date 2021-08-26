UrduPoint.com

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship Commences

Thu 26th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021 rolled into action under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi on Thursday.

  Bowlers from around the country are featuring in the event in various categories including master singles, team, amateur, deaf, under 12, women, inter-college, inter-universities and media.

On the first day of the championship, first round fixtures of the team and deaf event took place. In the team event a total of eight outfits participated with each team playing a set of two games against the opponent side.

Karachi Lions and Team Warriors with eight points each sit at top of the points table. Remaining fixtures of the team and deaf events will continue till August 30.

