Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship From Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 02:36 PM

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship will roll into action at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship will roll into action at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi from Wednesday.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sadar Yasir Ilyas Khan will inaugurate the event, President Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz ur Rehman said in a media statement.

"All arrangements to hold the tournament have been finalized in the meeting of championship's organizing committee that took place on Tuesday," he said.

According to Ijaz, players from all over the country will participate in the nine events categories, including singles masters, doubles, deaf, team, women, inter-university, inter-school, amateur and media.

He said that the semifinals and finals would be played on August 29 and August 30, respectively.

The concluding and prize distribution ceremony will be held on August 30 wherein trophies, medals and certificates will be delivered to the players.

