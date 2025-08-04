Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship To Begin Aug 8
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship will take place from August 8 to 14 at the Leisure City Bowling Club in Safa Gold Mall, Islamabad, the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) said in a statement on Monday.
The PTBF has formed an organising committee to oversee the event, with Ijaz Ur Rehman appointed as chairman and Lt. Col.
(Retd) Kamran Khalid Janjua named organising secretary.
Held in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations, the tournament aims to promote tenpin bowling as a mainstream sport in the country and will feature top players from across the nation.
Other members of the committee include Aleem Agha, Muhammad Hussain Chattha, Daniyal Ur Rehman, Rana Afzal Akhtar, Dr. Muneeb, Muhammad Mohsin, Engineer Rana Asad Ahmed Tanveer, Noor-ul-Ain, Kulsoom Ahmed and Rehana Parveen.
Recent Stories
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship to begin Aug 83 minutes ago
-
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match3 hours ago
-
Five local climbers summit Tirich Mir to raise climate awareness17 hours ago
-
Hamza Khan finishes as runner-up in Valencia 2025 PSA Tournament23 hours ago
-
Candyland U17 football trials underway23 hours ago
-
Global outcry grows as India turns sport into a political weapon23 hours ago
-
PSB establishes contributory pension fund1 day ago
-
Sports events conclude under Sindh Govt's 'Maarka-e-Haq' Independence Day celebrations1 day ago
-
IOA gears up for Youth & National Games1 day ago
-
Govt Municipal Graduate College secures fourth positions in District Azadi Contests2 days ago
-
Central Asia friendship bikers rally reaches Peshawar2 days ago
-
Pakistan secure 5th place at World Junior Squash Team C'ships3 days ago