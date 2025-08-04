Open Menu

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship To Begin Aug 8

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship will take place from August 8 to 14 at the Leisure City Bowling Club in Safa Gold Mall, Islamabad, the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) said in a statement on Monday.

The PTBF has formed an organising committee to oversee the event, with Ijaz Ur Rehman appointed as chairman and Lt. Col.

(Retd) Kamran Khalid Janjua named organising secretary.

Held in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations, the tournament aims to promote tenpin bowling as a mainstream sport in the country and will feature top players from across the nation.

Other members of the committee include Aleem Agha, Muhammad Hussain Chattha, Daniyal Ur Rehman, Rana Afzal Akhtar, Dr. Muneeb, Muhammad Mohsin, Engineer Rana Asad Ahmed Tanveer, Noor-ul-Ain, Kulsoom Ahmed and Rehana Parveen.

