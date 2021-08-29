ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Lions and Warriors have entered in the team event final of the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship being played at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

The finals of nine different categories competitions would be played on Monday including Master singles, Team, Amateur, Deaf, Under 12, women, Inter College, Inter Universities and Media event.

The concluding ceremony would be held at 6 pm in which trophies, medals, certificates and cash awards will be distributed to the winning players.

In the men's team event; Karachi Lions and Warriors would play the final as both have 10 points each, while Hunter has got 3rd position with 8 points.

As many as 15 players have moved into next round of the Master Singles includingSaleem Baig, Unaib, Afzal Akhtar, Sajjad Shah, Daniyal Shah, Ali Suria, Ahmer Saldera, Ijaz ur Rehman, Zubair, Fazil Maniya, Umair, Zafar Iqbal, Salman Zaman, Rana Shahzad and Hussain Chattha.

Th Championship was being played under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.