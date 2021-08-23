UrduPoint.com

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship From Aug 25

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship from Aug 25

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021 at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from August 25 to 31

According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) the championship which was prior to be played from August 8 to 14 was rescheduled due to the month of Muharram.

PTBF President Ijaz ur Rehman said the preparations for Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021 was completed but due to Muharram the mega event was rescheduled for August 25.

He said on the Independence Day of Pakistan, PTBF had also planned to launch his PTBF official song which was sung by popular singer Azeem Khan. "But in respect of Muharram our official song will launch on the new schedule date of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship to be held from August 25 to 31," he said.

