Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship From Friday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship will start from August 8, under the auspices of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.
According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman, the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, will inaugurate the week-long tournament.
He said that all arrangements for the championship have been finalized in the Organizing Committee's meeting.
He said that players from across the country will take part in nine different categories including Men's singles, men's doubles, Ladies singles, Amateur, team events, Deaf singles (Men and Women), take-takers and Media events.
The concluding ceremony of the Championship will be held on August 14 in which Trophies, Medals, Certificates will be delivered to the winning players.
Recent Stories
AED 3.25 billion in real estate transactions in Ajman during July 2025
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to ..
Emirates-XRG's Christen finishes fourth in disrupted Tour de Pologne stage 3
Shanghai airports, cruise ports experience summer travel boom
EGA, ENEC deliver first aluminium produced with carbon-free nuclear energy
UAE President arrives in Russia on official visit
Shamma bint Mohammed visits leading community-based institutions in Tokyo
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak cueist Asif to feature in World Games7 minutes ago
-
Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship from Friday7 minutes ago
-
Fitness Club Haripur clinches All Pakistan Oyama Challenge Cup4 hours ago
-
UoW clinches bronze medal4 hours ago
-
Pindi's swimmers in action for National Youth Games15 hours ago
-
PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts20 hours ago
-
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah20 hours ago
-
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah22 hours ago
-
KP Govt welcomes football hero on return from Norway Cup23 hours ago
-
Pak squash players to participate in World Games20 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for exorbitant prices1 day ago
-
Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season1 day ago