Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship will start from August 8, under the auspices of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold, F-7 Markaz.

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman, the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, will inaugurate the week-long tournament.

He said that all arrangements for the championship have been finalized in the Organizing Committee's meeting.

He said that players from across the country will take part in nine different categories including Men's singles, men's doubles, Ladies singles, Amateur, team events, Deaf singles (Men and Women), take-takers and Media events.

The concluding ceremony of the Championship will be held on August 14 in which Trophies, Medals, Certificates will be delivered to the winning players.

