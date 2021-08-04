ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) has rescheduled the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021, which was scheduled to be played from August 14 due to the month of Muharram.

The championship was scheduled to be played at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi from August 8 to 14.

According PTBF President Ijazur Rehman the preparations for Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2021 was completed, but due to Muharramul Harram the mega event has been rescheduled for August 25.

He said on the Independence Day of Pakistan, PTBF had also planned to launch his PTBF official song which was sung by popular singer Azeem Khan.

"But in respect of Muharramul Harram our official song will launch on the new schedule date of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship to be held from August 25 to 31," he said.