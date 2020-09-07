Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament in October

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding the Azadi Cup Ten Pin Bowling Tournament at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, in October

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding the Azadi Cup Ten Pin Bowling Tournament at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, in October.

"Preparations for the tournament have been started and players from all over the country will participate in nine different categories. The categories in the tournament included men's singles and doubles, ladies singles and doubles, amateur, under-12, under-14, under-16 and media. Prizes will be distributed among the players at the end of the event," President PTBF Ijaz-ur-Rehman told APP.

He said COVID-19 pandemic has put the sports and the athletes on a standstill during the lockdown. "Players need to work hard to make up for the shortfall that was caused during the lockdown," he said.

Ijaz said registration of players for the Azadi Cup Ten Pin Bowling Tournament would be opened in the first week of next month.

"Players from across the country wishing to participate in the tournament will be able to register online and for more information or can contact Secretary General PTBF Muhammad Hussain Chatha," he said.

