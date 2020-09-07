UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament In October

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament in October

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding the Azadi Cup Ten Pin Bowling Tournament at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, in October

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding the Azadi Cup Ten Pin Bowling Tournament at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, in October.

"Preparations for the tournament have been started and players from all over the country will participate in nine different categories. The categories in the tournament included men's singles and doubles, ladies singles and doubles, amateur, under-12, under-14, under-16 and media. Prizes will be distributed among the players at the end of the event," President PTBF Ijaz-ur-Rehman told APP.

He said COVID-19 pandemic has put the sports and the athletes on a standstill during the lockdown. "Players need to work hard to make up for the shortfall that was caused during the lockdown," he said.

Ijaz said registration of players for the Azadi Cup Ten Pin Bowling Tournament would be opened in the first week of next month.

"Players from across the country wishing to participate in the tournament will be able to register online and for more information or can contact Secretary General PTBF Muhammad Hussain Chatha," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Rawalpindi October Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Central Laboratory new lab to test pesticide ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

35 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

35 minutes ago

EU chief warns UK must respect Brexit withdrawal d ..

2 minutes ago

Armed Forces fully ready to protect national borde ..

2 minutes ago

China's first millet museum opens in Inner Mongoli ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.