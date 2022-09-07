Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament rolls into action

The opening ceremony of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament was held here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The opening ceremony of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament was held here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

President Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz ur Rehman, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, inaugurated the tournament.

Dozens of men and women players from all over the country, are taking part in the tournament.

Eight competitions will be played in the tournament including men's single, men's doubles, ladies' singles, amateur, deaf, team event, inter-universities and inter-schools.

Semifinals and finals will be played on September 10 and 11, respectively. Trophies and certificates will be awarded to the winning players.