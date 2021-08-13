'Azadi Cycle Race' at Galyat on Saturday

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) will hold 'Azadi Cycle Rally' in the valley on Saturday to mark the 74th Independence Day

According to details, 'All Pakistan Azadi Cycle Race' will start from BISE Abbottabad and end at Mochidara Nathi Gali.

The race and closing ceremony would be held in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre to contain the coronavirus spread.