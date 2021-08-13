UrduPoint.com

'Azadi Cycle Race' At Galyat On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:42 PM

'Azadi Cycle Race' at Galyat on Saturday

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) will hold 'Azadi Cycle Rally' in the valley on Saturday to mark the 74th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Galyat Development Authority (GDA) will hold 'Azadi Cycle Rally' in the valley on Saturday to mark the 74th Independence Day.

According to details, 'All Pakistan Azadi Cycle Race' will start from BISE Abbottabad and end at Mochidara Nathi Gali.

The race and closing ceremony would be held in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre to contain the coronavirus spread.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Independence BISE All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infectio ..

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infections

19 seconds ago
 Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in ..

Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in July 2021

3 minutes ago
 Discovery group threatens legal action over Polish ..

Discovery group threatens legal action over Polish media law

3 minutes ago
 PHA to distribute free plants on Youm-e-Azadi

PHA to distribute free plants on Youm-e-Azadi

3 minutes ago
 Civil Lawsuit Against Epstein-Linked Prince Andrew ..

Civil Lawsuit Against Epstein-Linked Prince Andrew Could Drag On for 2 Decades - ..

3 minutes ago
 Peaceful, stable Afghanistan vital for economic pr ..

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan vital for economic prosperity in South Asia: SAARC ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.