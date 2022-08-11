UrduPoint.com

Azadi Cycle Races To Start From August 12 In KP: Nisar Ahmed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Like every year, this year Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association will hold Azadi Cycle Race competitions in all divisional headquarters of the province in connection with the 75th Independence Day

The cycle race would start in the morning from the Northern Bypass in Peshawar on August 12.

President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed said that like every year this year too different races had been planned and such races would be held in a grand manner.

Azadi Cycle Race will be organized in all the divisional headquarters in which, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Swat, Hazara, Mardan and Peshawar Region are included wherein 14 km road race will be held in Peshawar on August 12 at Northern Bypass.

The Cycle Race would start at 7:30 am on August 12, 2022.

President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Hasnain Khurshid will distribute certificates, medals and cash prizes among the participating cyclists.

