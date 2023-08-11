Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

The 2nd Edition of Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup Organized by MPCL and supervised by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, would be held from August 15 to August 20 at Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The 2nd Edition of Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup Organized by MPCL and supervised by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, would be held from August 15 to August 20 at Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The tournament would feature departmental teams, including Mari Petroleum (the host team), WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Police, and Punjab Rangers. The event would be conducted following FIH and PHF rules, with technical officials and umpires appointed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation overseeing the matches, said a press release.

Pride of Performance awardee Olympian Nasir Ali, who secured gold medals in the 1984 Olympics and the 1982 World Cup, has been appointed Tournament Director for the Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup. Furthermore, Shuja Iqbal Raja (Rawalpindi) and Major R. Tariq Ahmed (Rawalpindi) have been appointed as Assistant Tournament Directors. Colonel R Muhammad Yameen Khan (Mari Petroleum) will fulfill the role of Organizing Secretary, while Dr. Ahsan Tanveer (Islamabad) has been designated Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Zulfiqar Baig (Rawalpindi) would serve as the event media coordinator, and Muhammad Hafeez (Islamabad) will assume the role of assistant media coordinator.

The position of chief coordinator has been entrusted to Lt.

Col. R. Mohammad Asif Naz Khokhar (Lahore).

Heading the jury of appeal is Olympian Hanif Khan (Karachi), an ex-captain of the national hockey team, as well as a gold medalist from the 1984 Olympics and the 1982 World Cup. Accompanying him were former international Hockey Player World Cup Gold medalist, Rana Muhammad Shafiq (Toba Tek Singh), and Rai Usman Akbar (Lahore), who will both serve as members.

The Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup Technical Officials Panel includes the following appointed individuals: Haji Naeem (Rawalpindi), Tariq Butt (Lahore), Syed Zia Hussain Bukhari (Rawalpindi), Asif Baig (Islamabad), Akhtar Ali (Hyderabad), Yasir Lodhi (CASCO), Mohammad Yasin (Rawalpindi), Rafiqur Rehman (Rawalpindi), Murtaza Bhatti (Rawalpindi), Tahir Sharif Gujjar (Whari), Hamza Tufail (Peshawar), Asif Shahzad (Islamabad), Naveed Ahmed (Islamabad), and Gulfam Khokhar (Islamabad).

Empires Panel: Anwar Hussain (Army), Yasir Khurshid International (Railways), Haroon Rashid International (Peshawar), Ameer Hamza (Air Force), Waqas Ahmed Butt (WAPDA), Asad Abbas (Army), Wasim (Army), Fahad Ali Khan (Karachi), Irfan Tahir (Bahawalpur), Zahid Ali (Larkana), Rizwan Khan (Karachi), and Malik Safdar (Islamabad).

The scheduled briefing meeting for the tournament is set to take place on August 14 at Rawalpindi.