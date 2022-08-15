Azadi Sports Festival, Mixed Martial Arts Contests organized brilliantly

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :In connection with the 75th Diamond Jubilee Independence Day Mixed Martial Arts Contests largely enthralled the sitting spectators in the General Ehsan sports Complex Mardan concluded here Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports Muhammad Atif Khan, Senator Shahzeb Khanzada, MNA Mujahid Khan, Provincial Assembly Members Zahir Shah Toro and Tufail Khan, Actor Ravi Kumar, Malik Shaukat, DG Sports Khalid Khan, DSO Mardan Afzal Muhammad, ROS Mardan Nimatullah Marwat and other personalities were also present.

Mixed Martial Arts Contests were organized for the first time in Mardan in connection with Azadi Sports Festival with the collaboration of Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Provincial Mixed Martial Arts Association.

Provincial Sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan was the chief guest who distributed cash prizes, medals and trophies Rs. 1 Million to the winning players along with medals and trophies.

A large number of spectators were present to watch these competitions held at Mardan.

The players from Swat, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar and Khyber have their contests in 10 different weight categories of Mixed Martial Arts along with organized 8 Amateur Fights - a champion fight and a p Raw fight was included in these competitions.

The championship fight was won by Haider Ali of Swat, while Hussain Tori runners-up. Provincial Minister of Sports Muhammad Atif Khan in his speech paid tribute to Director General Sports and his team for organizing the best competitions and said that such events will be held in the whole province including Mardan in the future.

"We will continue to provide opportunities and facilities to the players and along with this, their motivation will also continue. He said that we do not have any shortage of talent who will enlighten the name of the country and nation.