UrduPoint.com

Azadi Sports Festival Will Start From August 10

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:05 PM

Azadi Sports Festival will start from August 10

The administration of the Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal Thursday announced that Azadi Sports Festival organized by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the administration of the Hayatabad Sports Complex to be commencing from August 10, 2021

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The administration of the Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal Thursday announced that Azadi Sports Festival organized by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the administration of the Hayatabad Sports Complex to be commencing from August 10, 2021.

Talking to APP, Shah Faisal, who also senior Karate coach of the Directorate of Sports KP, said that a two-day sports festival would be organized under the supervision of Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak which would continue till August 11, 2021 in which badminton, table tennis, martial arts games, judo, karate, taekwondo and wushu would be held.

He said that squash and other sports events would be organized. He said that due to the efforts of DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, world class indoor and outdoor facilities have been provided at Hayatabad Sports Complex and international sports at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He said, a state-of-the-art Cricket Stadium as per the need of the Pakistan Cricket board and International Cricket Council (ICC) will soon be ready very soon for hosting international cricket matches here at Hayatabad Sports Complex. He said the construction of the cricket stadium will help in the promotion and development of cricket and international and PSL competitions will also be held here. He said that we are trying to include the players in the joys of Independence Day celebration.

It is hoped that the Independence Day Sports Festival will be held while prizes will be distributed among the players at the closing ceremony along with a fireworks display, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Tennis Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ICC Sports Badminton Pakistan Super League Independence Shah Faisal August From Coach

Recent Stories

Raisi sworn in at parliament as Iran's president

Raisi sworn in at parliament as Iran's president

17 seconds ago
 Efforts to be made to make Rawalpindi a tourism di ..

Efforts to be made to make Rawalpindi a tourism district: Tariq Mehmood

1 minute ago
 Ministers visit Gardezi family to condole death of ..

Ministers visit Gardezi family to condole death of Tasneem Nawaz

1 minute ago
 Parliamentary proceedings cannot be challenged in ..

Parliamentary proceedings cannot be challenged in any court of law: Barrister Al ..

1 minute ago
 At Least 13 Civilians Killed in Attack in Eastern ..

At Least 13 Civilians Killed in Attack in Eastern Burkina Faso, 3 Missing - Sour ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates welcomes UK&#039;s decision to add UAE to ..

Emirates welcomes UK&#039;s decision to add UAE to its ‘amber list’ for inte ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.