Azadi Sports Festival will start from August 10

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The administration of the Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal Thursday announced that Azadi Sports Festival organized by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the administration of the Hayatabad Sports Complex to be commencing from August 10, 2021.

Talking to APP, Shah Faisal, who also senior Karate coach of the Directorate of Sports KP, said that a two-day sports festival would be organized under the supervision of Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak which would continue till August 11, 2021 in which badminton, table tennis, martial arts games, judo, karate, taekwondo and wushu would be held.

He said that squash and other sports events would be organized. He said that due to the efforts of DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, world class indoor and outdoor facilities have been provided at Hayatabad Sports Complex and international sports at Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He said, a state-of-the-art Cricket Stadium as per the need of the Pakistan Cricket board and International Cricket Council (ICC) will soon be ready very soon for hosting international cricket matches here at Hayatabad Sports Complex. He said the construction of the cricket stadium will help in the promotion and development of cricket and international and PSL competitions will also be held here. He said that we are trying to include the players in the joys of Independence Day celebration.

It is hoped that the Independence Day Sports Festival will be held while prizes will be distributed among the players at the closing ceremony along with a fireworks display, he added.