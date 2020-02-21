UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azam, Hasnain's Heroics Help Quetta Gladiators Pull Victory Over Islamabad United

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:23 PM

Azam, Hasnain's heroics help Quetta Gladiators pull victory over Islamabad United

Azam Khan's first-ever half-century and Mohammad Hasnain's maiden four-wicket haul helped Defending Champions Quetta Gladiators to a three-wicket win over Islamabad United in the opening match of the 2020 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Azam Khan's first-ever half-century and Mohammad Hasnain's maiden four-wicket haul helped Defending Champions Quetta Gladiators to a three-wicket win over Islamabad United in the opening match of the 2020 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium, Karachi.

Hasnain returned four for 25 in his four overs which played a crucial role in bowling out Islamabad United for 168 in 19.1 overs after Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to bowl.

The right-arm pacer was supported by Ben Cutting and Sohail Khan who took three and two wickets respectively.

With 64 runs from 40 balls, Dawid Malan, who hit five fours and three sixes, was the top-scorer in Islamabad's innings. Wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi, who opened the innings, had the second best score of the innings (23 off 13).

Quetta Gladiators chased down the target with nine balls spare as Azam, playing only his second T20, scored 59 off 33, hitting five fours and three sixes.

The 21-year-old crafted a crucial 62-run partnership with his captain Sarfaraz (21 off 18) to help Gladiators recover from 26 for three.

Mohammad Nawaz and Cutting chipped in with 23 off 13 and an unbeaten 12-ball 22 respectively down the order.

For Islamabad, Musa Khan, the Pakistani international, took three wickets for 34 run, while bowling a maiden in his four overs. Akif Javed, Faheem Ashraf and Amad Butt picked up a wicket each.

For his exploits with the ball, Hasnain was named man of the match.

On Friday, Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium, Karachi, while Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Scores in brief: Islamabad United 168 all-out, 19.1 overs (Dawid Malan 64, Luke Ronchi 23, Faheem Ashraf 20; Mohammad Hasnain 4-25, Ben Cutting 3-31, Sohail Khan 2-21).

Quetta Gladiators 171-7, 18.3 overs (Azam Khan 59, Mohammad Nawaz 23, Ben Cutting 22 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 21; Mohammad Musa 3-30).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad T20 Pakistan Super League Man Lahore Qalandars Sohail Khan Amad Butt Mohammad Nawaz Dawid Malan 2020 Islamabad United Karachi Kings From Best Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

CRRI grown cotton tops in Punjab, KPK, stands firs ..

6 minutes ago

WPC Preparations to celebrate int'l Women Day in f ..

6 minutes ago

Seoul to Temporarily Ban Mass Rallies Amid Coronav ..

6 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to materialize 'Dairy Milk, Meat Cit ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Air Defence intercepts Houthi ballistic miss ..

56 minutes ago

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.