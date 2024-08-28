Azam Khan, Fakhar, Imad and Mohammad Amir get NOCs for CPL

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) Pakistan Opener Fakhar Azman, Wicketkeeper Azam Khan have secured No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) issued NOCs to the said players.

Opener Saim Ayub, however, has not been given an NOC for the CPL as he is currently with Pakistan’s Test team.

Azam Khan will play for Guyana Amazon Warriors while Fakhar Zaman will represent the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Similarly, Amir and Imad will also be part of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.