Azam Khan Likely To Miss T20I Series Against Kiwis Due To Discomfort In Right Knee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2024 | 02:07 PM

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right knee

The cricketer has encountered the issues during a recent batting practice session in the nets.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 18th, 2024) Azam Khan's participation in the forthcoming T20I series against New Zealand hangs in the balance following reports of discomfort in his right knee and calf muscle.

The cricketer encountered these issues during a recent batting practice session in the nets.

Swiftly attended to by medical personnel, Khan is currently under their care as they assess his condition.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) indicated that a final decision regarding his inclusion in the squad will be made pending the outcome of radiological examinations.

