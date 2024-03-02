Open Menu

Azam Khan Opens Up About His PSL Experience

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2024 | 12:41 PM

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan revealed that his life changed after joining Islamabad United.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan revealed that his life changed after joining Islamabad United.

Azam Khan said his team won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) twice after he joined it.

Azam Khan, who previously played for Quetta Gladiators, joined Islamabad in 2022 and has been playing as a wicketkeeper-batsman since then. His role in the team is to play in the middle order and support his team with aggressive cricket.

He said, "PSL is going well. Players are in good form, but I am never satisfied with my performance. I always strive to improve." Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of cricket, he said that more failure is expected in this game than success.

He mentioned, "Cricket is a game where success is less and failure is more. A person can score 500 runs in five matches and then get out for zero in the next match." He emphasized that his focus is always on the present rather than the distant future, concentrating entirely on his performance. He remarked, "I don't pay much attention to the distant future; I stay focused on the present." Whether he gets selected for the Pakistan team or not depends on the selectors, but he is focusing on his performance.

He further added, "I try to perform in a way that doesn't require explanation. I want to be selected based on my current performance, not on my past." He also talked about the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in America and the West Indies, stating that playing conditions in the upcoming fields are not the same as before.

He said, "Conditions in the West Indies will not be the same as before; the winning score is now 180." "PSL provides a good platform for players aspiring to play in the World Cup." The 25-year-old batsman expressed that his batting order does not allow him to score a century in T20 cricket because when he comes to bat, not many balls are left.

He admitted that it becomes difficult to score a century when he comes in at a lower number.

“I still regret not finishing the match against Zalmi," Azam Khan said. He praised Arif Yaqoob and Obaid Shah as the best bowlers. "I try to attack the opposition's best bowler; if I can attack the main bowler, others come under pressure."

More Stories From Sports