Open Menu

Azam Khan Opts Out Of Participating In Lanka Premier League

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:56 AM

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

The sources say that Azam Khan has not yet applied for the NOC for the CPL but plans to do so within this week.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) National cricketer Azam Khan lopted out of participating in the Lanka Premier League, sources close to the player revealed on Tuesday.

In the Lanka Premier League, Azam Khan had been selected by the Kennedy team.

However, the sources also said that Azam Khan has not yet applied for the NOC for the CPL but plans to do so within this week. The CPL is set to commence on August 28.

The sources said that Azam Khan had not requested the No Objection Certificate (NOC) necessary for participation in the Lanka Premier League. They mentioned that national cricketers are currently prioritizing larger leagues due to the “2 Leagues Policy.” As a result, Azam Khan is expected to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the ILT20.

Regarding Saim Ayub, the sources added that he did not apply for the NOC for the CPL, but no decision was made on his application as of yet.

Related Topics

Noc August Premier League

Recent Stories

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

12 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

12 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

12 hours ago
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

12 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

12 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

12 hours ago
 Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

12 hours ago
 Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian

12 hours ago
 Greek fires near Athens brought under control: fir ..

Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports