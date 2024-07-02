Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) National cricketer Azam Khan lopted out of participating in the Lanka Premier League, sources close to the player revealed on Tuesday.

In the Lanka Premier League, Azam Khan had been selected by the Kennedy team.

However, the sources also said that Azam Khan has not yet applied for the NOC for the CPL but plans to do so within this week. The CPL is set to commence on August 28.

The sources said that Azam Khan had not requested the No Objection Certificate (NOC) necessary for participation in the Lanka Premier League. They mentioned that national cricketers are currently prioritizing larger leagues due to the “2 Leagues Policy.” As a result, Azam Khan is expected to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the ILT20.

Regarding Saim Ayub, the sources added that he did not apply for the NOC for the CPL, but no decision was made on his application as of yet.