Azam Khan out of second, third T20Is matches against West Indies

(@fidahassanain)

The 22-year old player sustained head injury during a training session and was shifted to a hospital where he underwent CT scan and a neurosurgeon had recommended an observation period of 24 hours.

Guyana: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) Middle-order batsman Azam Khan is out of the second and third T20Is matches against West Indies after he fell injured during a scheduled training session.

He sustained head-injury.

The 22-year old was shifted to a hospital where he underwent a CT scan and a neurosurgeon had recommended an observation period of 24 hours. He would then be reassessed on Monday.

His availability for the final T20I would depend on the reassessment done on Monday.

The last three T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies would be played in Guyana from 31 July to 3 August. The other team are excited for today’s match against windies.