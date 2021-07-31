UrduPoint.com

Azam Khan Out Of Second, Third T20Is Matches Against West Indies

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Azam Khan out of second, third T20Is matches against West Indies

The 22-year old player sustained head injury during a training session and was shifted to a hospital where he underwent CT scan and a neurosurgeon had recommended an observation period of 24 hours.

Guyana: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) Middle-order batsman Azam Khan is out of the second and third T20Is matches against West Indies after he fell injured during a scheduled training session.

He sustained head-injury.

The 22-year old was shifted to a hospital where he underwent a CT scan and a neurosurgeon had recommended an observation period of 24 hours. He would then be reassessed on Monday.

His availability for the final T20I would depend on the reassessment done on Monday.

The last three T20Is between Pakistan and West Indies would be played in Guyana from 31 July to 3 August. The other team are excited for today’s match against windies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Guyana July August From

Recent Stories

‘The war has changed’: US documents sound alar ..

‘The war has changed’: US documents sound alarm on Delta variant

11 minutes ago
 US' Austin Discuss Defense Cooperation With S. Kor ..

US' Austin Discuss Defense Cooperation With S. Korean, Japanese Counterparts - D ..

2 minutes ago
 Burkina Faso&#039;s President receives UAE&#039;s ..

Burkina Faso&#039;s President receives UAE&#039;s candidate for INTERPOL &#039;s ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes EU MPs letter on IIOJK situation ..

Pakistan welcomes EU MPs letter on IIOJK situation as global censure continues

2 minutes ago
 Polls to 8 reserved seats in AJK LA on Aug. 02

Polls to 8 reserved seats in AJK LA on Aug. 02

3 minutes ago
 Matric exams: fake candidate held

Matric exams: fake candidate held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.